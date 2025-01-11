Number of dolphins found dead following shipwreck in southern Russia doubles

KRASNODAR, January 11. /TASS/. Around 60 dolphins, whose death may be a result of the fuel oil spill following the tanker crash in the Black Sea, have been found in the Krasnodar Region, head of the Delfa Scientific and Environmental Dolphin Rescue Center Tatyana Beley told TASS, adding that the number of dead dolphins had almost doubled.

Earlier, the center announced that 32 dead dolphins, whose death is likely to be related to the oil spill, had been found in the Krasnodar Region. The state of bodies preliminarily could attest to the fact that the main portion of cetaceans that were found, died during the first ten days after the tanker crash.

"The number of dead [dolphins] is growing, with around 60 dead [cetaceans] having been found following the fuel oil spill," Beley said.

The dead dolphins were found in Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, several bodies were discovered in the Tuapse district, and one more was detected in Sochi, she added.

The Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers sank on December 15. One crew member died, while the rest were evacuated. According to emergency services, the tankers were carrying about 9,200 tons of fuel oil. The accident led to an oil spill in the Black Sea, with clean-up efforts underway. According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, some 2,400 tons of oil products leaked into the Black Sea. A federal state of emergency over the oil spill was declared on December 26.