Russian flour exports reach around $300 mln in 2024 — Agroexport

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s estimated exports of wheat and wheat-rye flour increased by 3% in monetary terms in 2024 and amounted to around $300 mln, federal center Agroexport reported on Friday.

"According to estimates, Russia supplied wheat and wheat-rye flour to foreign markets worth around $300 mln in 2024. In comparison with 2023, the volume of exports increased by 3% in value terms and by 7% in physical terms," the report said.

It was noted that the largest buyer of Russian flour in 2024 was Afghanistan, the world leader in terms of product import volumes in recent years. According to preliminary data, $80 mln worth of flour was delivered to the country in the 12 months of 2024, which is twice as much as in 2023.

China also entered the top 3 importers of Russian wheat flour in 2024. Turkmenistan was in third place. In addition, flour exports to Iran increased 18 times, to Mongolia - 6 times, to Thailand - 1.9 times, to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - 1.6 times.

"China and the markets of the neighboring countries, which are described by a stable demand for Russian products, are considered to be the key markets. A number of other Asian countries, the Persian Gulf states, and Africa are also promising export destinations," the report said.

According to Agroexport, Russian exports of wheat and wheat-rye flour may exceed $440 mln by 2030.