New US sanctions addressed in Gazprom Neft’s operating processes

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft considers the decision of the US to sanction assets of the company as unjustified and illegitimate, the Russian oil major told reporters.

"The company will continue operations, keeping resilience of the business. Owing to implementation of technological sovereignty projects, the company provides for stability of operating processes and production chains and reliability of supplies for the market and its consumers. Gazprom Neft at the same time views the decision to include its assets into the sanction list as unjustified, illegitimate and inconsistent with free competition principles," Gazprom Neft noted.

The company was consistently preparing for various adverse sanction scenarios during the last 24 months, a spokesperson of Gazprom Neft said. The company is already under unilateral foreign sanctions since 2022 and many such restrictions are catered for in operating processes.