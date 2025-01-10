Russia’s imports of vegetables up by 9.9% yoy in 2024 — agricultural watchdog

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Vegetable imports to Russia in 2024 increased by 9.9% year-on-year to 1.7 million tons, fruit imports grew by 2.4% to almost 6.1 million tons, the Russian agricultural watchdog reported.

"According to the FGIS Argus-Fito, in 2024, compared to 2023, there is an increase in the volume of imports of fruits and vegetables. Friendly countries increased supplies. <…> Import of vegetables to Russia increased by 9.9%. By the end of 2024, this figure was equal to 1.7 million tons, in 2023 it was about 1.6 million tons. <…> In general, supplies of fruits to Russia from foreign countries increased by 2.4%. By the end of 2023, this figure was equal to almost 6 million tons, and in 2024 almost 6.1 million tons," the report says.

Vegetable imports

In 2024, import of tomatoes increased by 14.9% year-on-year to 479,400 tons. The main supplier of this product to Russia is Azerbaijan, which increased supplies by 6.7% year-on-year to 141,900 tons. Imports of onions and garlic also increased by 5.3% year-on-year to 334,350 tons. Kazakhstan remains the main supplier of onions to Russia, boosting exports by 57.9% year-on-year to 149,200 tons. Cabbage imports increased by 26.5% year-on-year to 243,900 tons, including Uzbekistan, which increased its imports by 147.3% year-on-year to 91,900 tons. In addition, the import of salad vegetables increased by 27.4% year-on-year to 104,100 tons. The main supplies came from Iran, which increased exports by 31.3% year-on-year to 91,000 tons.

Supplies of peppers and zucchini increased by 6.6% year-on-year to 459,200 tons. Iran increased exports of these types of vegetables by 14.1% year-on-year to 231,800 tons. Supplies root crops - carrots, turnips, beets, celery, radishes, etc. - increased by 4.9% year-on-year to 304,300 tons. They were supplied mainly from Belarus (141,900 tons) and China (60,000 tons), the department reported.

Fruit imports

According to the agricultural watchdog, citrus fruits continue to account for impressive import volumes. In 2024, imports of these fruits increased by 2.6% year-on-year to 1.9 million tons. In 2024, Egypt increased their supplies by 62% year-on-year to 498,600 tons.

Banana imports amounted to about 1.4 million tons, which is comparable to the volume of imports in 2023. Ecuador remains the main supplier of bananas, having exported 1.3 million tons. Imports of apples and pears - increased by 2.6% year-on-year and reached 627,400 tons. In particular, Azerbaijan increased exports by 6.1%, to 93,400 tons. Imports of peaches, plums, cherries increased by 3.9% year-on-year to 722,600 tons. Shipments come mainly from Turkey, in 2024, supplies from this country increased by 2.2% year-on-year to 221,000 tons, from Uzbekistan - by 13.9% year-on-year to 184,300 tons. Imports of grapes also increased by 12.3% year-on-year to 424,200 tons. The main supplier of this product is Uzbekistan, which increased exports by 72.4%, to 177,700 tons.