Russian Duma speaker conveys congratulations, best wishes from Putin to Maduro

CARACAS, January 11. /TASS/. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin conveyed congratulations and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as the republic's leader was inaugurated, the Russian lower house’s press service reported.

"Let me convey congratulations and best wishes from [Russian] President Vladimir V. Putin," Volodin was quoted as saying.

The inauguration ceremony of Nicolas Maduro, who has been elected president for the third term, took place at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas on January 10.

Maduro won the presidential election on July 28, 2024 with 51.95% of the vote, while his main rival, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, scored 43.18%. Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua and other countries congratulated Maduro on his victory.