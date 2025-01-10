Maduro calls for Venezuela’s active participation in forming new world

CARACAS, January 10. /TASS/. Venezuela should take an active role in the formation of the new multipolar world, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said after taking office for his third term.

"We need to give a thousand volcano impetus to the formation of a new multipolar and multicentric world and bringing Venezuela to the forefront of the new policy of peace, cooperation and development," he said addressing the National Assembly.

He stressed that Venezuela sees itself as a BRICS member. "We are within BRICS <…> because we belong to the world which is creating the new history of the 21st century," he said.

He also promised that his country will develop cooperation with Latin American countries, will contribute to the strengthening of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America and the revival of the PetroCaribe energy initiative to ensure the economic and energy security of its member nations.

Maduro took office for a third term as president of Venezuela, a position he will hold until 2031.

He won the presidential election on July 28, 2024 with 51.95% of the vote, while his main rival, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, scored 43.18%.

One of the opposition leaders, Maria Corina Machado, said on the voting day that Gonzalez’s team would not recognize defeat.

Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua and other countries congratulated Maduro on his victory. However, a number of countries, including the United States, did not recognize Maduro’s re-election and stand in support of Gonzalez.