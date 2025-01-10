S7 Airlines to increase number of Moscow - Ashgabat flights to 9 per week from January 15

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. S7 Airlines will increase the frequency of flights between Moscow and Ashgabat to 9 per week from January 15, and from January 9 the number of flights will be increased from 5 to 7, the press service of the airline told TASS.

"S7 Airlines is increasing the number of flights between Moscow and Ashgabat. From January 9 the number of flights on this route will increase from 5 to 7 per week. From January 15 - to 9 flights a week. On most flights we carry passengers using the most spacious Airbus A321 aircraft," the statement said.

Earlier, Turkmenistan Airlines announced the cancellation of regular flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow route for one month from December 30 without any specific reason.