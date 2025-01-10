Governor says 155,000 tons of oil-polluted soil removed from beaches in southern Russia

KRASNODAR, January 10. /TASS/. As many as 155,000 metric tons of soil polluted with fuel oil have been cleared from the coast in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region following the crash of two tankers in the Black Sea, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"Nearly 6,000 volunteers, Emergencies Ministry personnel and rescue workers took part in the clean-up operation along the coast in Anapa and the Temryuksky District. Teams formed by municipal administrations, local neighborhoods and businesses continue working in their designated areas. A total of 155,000 tons of contaminated soil has been collected and removed from beaches," he wrote on Telegram, wrapping up the day.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said earlier on Friday that 147,000 tons of contaminated sand had been collected.

The Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers sank on December 15. One crew member died, while the rest were evacuated. According to emergency services, the tankers were carrying about 9,200 tons of fuel oil. The accident led to an oil spill in the Black Sea, and clean-up efforts are underway. According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, some 2,400 tons of oil products leaked into the Black Sea, much less than the initial estimates. A federal state of emergency over the oil spill was declared on December 26.