Biden seeking to complicate resumption of dialogue with Russia for Trump — Russian MP

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Before vacating his office, US President Joe Biden seems to be doing all he can to make it as hard as possible for his successor to resume a dialogue with Russia, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"Biden is going to leave literally ‘scorched earth’ for Trump and complicate the resumption of dialogue with Russia as much as he can. The latest package of sanctions covering the energy sector speaks to this," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, told TASS commenting on the latest package of anti-Russian sanctions.

According to the Russian lawmaker, this step has already triggered a rise in oil prices. "But it looks like the Democrats don’t care very much about the economic wellbeing of their fellow countrymen. They are being guided by the ‘after us, the deluge’ principle. And, naturally, this means a new spiral of escalation in the sanctions war," he said.

The US Department of the Treasury has announced sanctions against 13 Russian citizens, including CEOs of a number of Russian oil majors and energy ministry officials, as well as 30 Russian-based oil companies.

Apart from that, the United States is expanding visa sanctions against Venezuela and imposing restrictions on the PDVSA CEO and a number of senior Venezuelan officials.