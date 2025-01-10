Sanctions against Rosatom’s management highlight their illegitimate nature

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Sanctions against senior executives of Rosatom just highlight their unjustified and illegitimate nature, the Russian state corporation said in its statement received by TASS.

"Introduction of personal sanctions aimed against the management of the state corporation just underscores their unjustified and illegitimate nature," Rosatom said. "Rosatom at present is the global leader in experts of nuclear power technologies and sanctions therefore are perceived as an element of unfair competition from the side of unfriendly countries," the company added.

The US introduced sanctions this Friday against Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and several senior executives of the state nuclear corporation.