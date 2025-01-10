Russians rank third among foreign condo buyers in Thailand

BANGKOK, January 10. /TASS/. Russians ranked third among foreign buyers of condominiums in Thailand last year, the Bangkok Post newspaper said.

According to the Thai Information Center of Real Property, Russians made 800 transactions worth $79 mln from January to September 2024. Russian nationals showed the highest interest in buying condos valued at about $100,000.

Chinese investors took the top spot in the ranking, buying up about 4,400 units to the tune of $580 mln. Citizens of Myanmar were second with 1,050 purchases worth $160 mln. Taiwanese and US citizens rounded out the top five with 612 ($89 mln) and 436 ($66 mln) transactions respectively.

According to the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports, tourist traffic from Russia to Thailand gained 18% annually as of the end of 2024, hitting 1.745 mln people.