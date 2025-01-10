Syrian market open to all countries — transitional government minister

TOKYO, January 10. /TASS/. The Syrian market is open for all countries, since the country needs to restore its infrastructure, Maher Khalil al-Hassan, Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection in the transitional Syrian government, said in an interview with Japan’s NHK TV channel.

"The Syrian market is now open for all countries, including Japan," he said adding that there are tremendous investment opportunities for that.

In late November 2024, armed opposition groups launched a large-scale offensive on the positions of the Syrian army. On December 8, they entered Damascus, President Bashar Assad stepped down and left the country. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who led the so-called Salvation Government in Idlib province, announced his appointment as head of the Syrian transitional cabinet, which will last until March 1, 2025.