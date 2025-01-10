Bank of Russia lowers official dollar rate to 101.91 rubles for January 11-13

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 101.9146 rubles for January 11-13, down 0.38 rubles against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was lowered by four kopecks to 105.0464 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 13.6866 rubles, remaining almost flat.

The Central Bank said last year that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.