Russian stock market indices rising on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with the upward trend of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.86% to 2,824.59 points. The RTS Index edged up by 2.23% to 873.09 points. The yuan rate moved up by 0.14% to 13.72 rubles.

"Signals are contradictory. On the one part, the team of US President Joe Biden with his term close to expiration intensifies sanctions against Russian oil exports. On the other hand, mounting risks for domestic supplies push global prices upward and mass media spread information about preparations for a meeting of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump after inauguration of the latter," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

News reports may influence significantly the Russian market and commodity prices will certainly remain in the focus along with exchange rates, BCS Investment World informed. The company forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,775-2,875 points on Monday.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,750 - 2,850 points.