MELITOPOL, January 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have carried out at least five artillery strikes on the city of Energodar, which hosts the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and veteran support, said.

"Energodar came under fire by Ukrainian militants. The Nazis targeted the capital of the Zaporozhye Region’s energy industry using cannon artillery," he wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian armed forces tried to shell infrastructure facilities in Energodar but all artillery strikes hit the left bank of the Dnieper River, causing no damage to the city, ZNPP Spokesperson Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS. She specified that the Ukrainian military is making these attempts "on an everyday basis."

Energodar is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River near the Kakhovka Reservoir, 135 kilometers from Melitopol, the temporary administrative center of the Zaporozhye Region. The city is home to personnel of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and their families. The Ukrainian armed forces continuously carry out attacks on the city’s infrastructure facilities, using artillery and drones.