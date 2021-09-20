New People party expects 13 State Duma seats, party leader says

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The New People political party can expect about 13 seats in the Russian State Duma, the party’s leader Alexey Nechayev said during the press conference at TASS.

"The preliminary estimation stands at 13 [mandates] plus one seat in the State Duma. This is good," Nechayev said.

He noted that it is not the number of seats that counts but the quality of work.

The leader’s councilor Sardana Avksentyeva added that party members will, first and foremost, participate in the discussion of the budget. They will also be ready to promote the best ideas of other parties that did not pass to the parliament.

Earlier, Central Electoral Commission head Ella Pamfilova announced that, for the first time in a long while, five political parties passed to the State Duma, including the New People.