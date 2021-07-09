Putin expresses condolences to Biden over Florida house collapse

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to his US counterpart Joe Biden over the collapse of a building in Florida, which led to numerous casualties, Kremlin press service said after the phone call between the two leaders Friday.

"Vladimir Putin expressed his sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the collapse of the building in Surfside, Florida, which caused numerous casualties," the statement says.

The condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed on June 24. During the first day of rescue operation, 37 people were rescued for the rubble, but no survivors have been found for several next days. On July 7, the authorities made a decision to stop the rescue operation. Currently, the crews on site look for bodies. The official death toll of the tragedy is currently 78, while the fate of 62 people remains unknown.