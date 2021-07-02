Russia does not believe Islamic State is increasingly active in Iraq, Syria — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia does not believe that threats from the Islamic State (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) in Iraq and Syria have grown, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Friday.

"As for threats from the Islamic State, I do not think that they have grown seriously in Iraq or in Syria. Both countries have prevented plans for creating a Caliphate from materializing," he said.

"We firmly support the government of Iraq in its efforts to wipe out the remaining groups of terrorists. We can say the same about Syria," he added.

Lavrov stressed that Russia was providing support for the people of Syria on legal grounds, while some countries were occupying part of Syria on the pretext of fighting against the terrorist threat.