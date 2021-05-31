Russia ready to resume dialogue with NATO, waits for reply to is proposals — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia is prepared for a resumption of the dialogue with NATO, and it is waiting for a reply to its proposals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow on Monday.

"We will be prepared to resume the dialogue. We are waiting for an answer to many of our proposals that the North Atlantic alliance has considered for more than a year now. Their implementation might considerably help de-escalate tensions, which keep growing, in particular, in view of the permanent expansion of NATO's military infrastructures towards our borders," he said.

Lavrov stressed that Russia-NATO cooperation had been stalled since the 2014 government coup in Ukraine.

He pointed out that the dialogue between Russia and the alliance must not be shallow.

"Its purpose should not be to let NATO officials use the meetings of the Russia-NATO Council each time to make the absolutely biased statements that they voice in public to blame us for all conceivable sins in connection with the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov said. "We would like the Russia-NATO Council to focus on security issues, for which it had been created".