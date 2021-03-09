Russia to aid Syria’s Assad in coronavirus treatment if requested, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will promptly review a request for aid in treatment of the coronavirus infection in Syrian President Bashar Assad and his spouse, should such request be filed, Kremlins spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, adding that he is unaware of such request.

"Russian specialists have huge experience of Covid treatment, and I am sure that, should such requests come, the President will undoubtedly review them promptly," Peskov said. "However, I am unaware that anyone has contacted [Russia] so far."

"Of course, we will hope that President Assad and his spouse will live through this disease in light form and acquire the necessary immunity," the spokesman said, adding that he is unaware about the treatment process of Assad and his spouse.

Earlier, Bashar Assad and his wife Asma announced that they tested positive for coronavirus and went into self-isolation. The presidential press service disclosed that the Assads’ condition is stable and that their will continue to perform their duties during the two or three weeks of quarantine.