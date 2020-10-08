Russian, Azerbaijani Prime Ministers note importance of ceasefire in Karabakh

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted the importance of prompt stabilization of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and restoration of the negotiations process in his phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov.

"Mikhail Mishustin noted the importance of prompt stabilization of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area, of cessation of hostilities and restoration of negotiation process on political and diplomatic settlement of the situation. The sides underscored the necessity of peace and security in the southern Caucasus region," Russian Cabinet press service said in its statement.

The heads of governments also discussed pressing issues of Russian-Azerbaijani trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, and exchanged opinions on implementation of major joint project in various fields.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.