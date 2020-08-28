Kremlin hopes that Japan’s new PM will continue developing ties with Moscow

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that Shinzo Abe’s successor as Japanese prime minister will continue developing relations between Moscow and Tokyo, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

He underlined that Abe and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have "brilliant working relations, the Russian president appreciates it."

"It is regrettable that Shinzo Abe decided to step down as Japanese prime minister. We hope that his successor will continue further developing the Russian-Japanese ties," he added.