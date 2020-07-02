Russian envoy calls on countries to support WHO’s fight against coronavirus pandemic

UNITED NATIONS, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow believes that it is important for the international community to support the World Health Organization (WHO), Russia’s Permanent Envoy to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council’s video conference on maintaining global peace and security amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We consistently advocate for strengthening the WHO as a leader of international healthcare efforts and efforts to respond to outbreaks of infectious diseases," he pointed out. "We believe that it is particularly important for the international community to jointly support the activities of the WHO, which is on the frontline of the fight against a common challenge," Nebenzya added.

The Russian envoy highlighted the WHO’s key role in coordinating multilateral efforts to combat the coronavirus. "Russia has allocated funds and methodological resources in order to facilitate the activities of this UN body," he added. "Russian experts have participated in the WHO’s country missions on the fight against the coronavirus," Nebenzya emphasized.

On May 29, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the WHO, saying that the organization had "failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms." According to Trump, the WHO and China did not take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.