US donation of ventilators to Russia great example of partnership, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The donation of ventilators to Russia by the United States is a great example of partnership between the two countries in a difficult situation, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on the arrival of 150 US ventilators in Moscow on Thursday.

"It seems to me like a great example of countries establishing cooperation and partnership in a very complicated situation," she noted.

According to Zakharova, ventilators were delivered to Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center whose specialists will make decisions about distributing the machines to Russian medical facilities considering the epidemiological situation.