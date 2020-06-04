US plane delivers second batch of ventilators for Russia

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. A plane with 150 ventilators from the United States has landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, a TASS correspondent reported on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan and First Deputy Director-General of the Russian Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center Dmitry Nikotenko.

On May 21, the US sent 50 ventilators to Russia. The US Embassy in Moscow said the total price tag of 200 US ventilators and their delivery to Russia was estimated at $5.6 mln.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier pointed out that the US was delivering the equipment free of charge, just like Russia had previously done with ventilators for Americans.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov earlier called the US shipment of ventilators a constructive gesture. On May 17, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that US authorities were glad to help Russia counter the coronavirus pandemic.