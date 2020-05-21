US grants ventilators to Moscow’s Pirogov Center

WASHINGTON, May 21. /TASS/. The United States is giving ventilators to Moscow’s Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center free of charge, the medical equipment is expected to arrive on Thursday, a spokesperson for the US State Department told TASS.
"The ventilators are being manufactured by Vyaire Medical in California and donated to the Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center in Moscow," she noted. Additionally, the spokesperson stressed, "The first 50 ventilators are in transit and will arrive on May 21."
The US diplomatic agency representative then recalled, "the United States is donating and delivering 200 ventilators to the Russian people." "The remaining 150 ventilators will be produced by the manufacturer and are expected to be ready for shipment later this month," she concluded.
On Wednesday, a US C-17 military transport aircraft with first shipment of 50 American ventilators took off from Charleston Air Force Base (South Carolina) and set course for Moscow. A senior staffer of the US administration earlier told TASS that the remaining 150 ventilators could be sent to Russia on May 26. Voice of America, meanwhile, noted that the machines and their delivery amounted to $4.7 million.
In addition, the Pentagon told TASS that the US is using military jets to deliver the equipment to Russia in light of scarcity of commercial flights.
Aid delivery
On Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at the White House that US authorities were glad to help out Russia in countering the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that certain coronavirus test equipment and ventilators were already "on its way." Earlier, Trump told journalists that ventilators would be sent to Russia if need be. According to the US leader, he made the suggestion during a phone call with Putin.
In April, Russia sent a shipment of medical equipment to the US to help it tackle the coronavirus spread. Trump then lauded the gesture. Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also stressed that Moscow would avail itself of Washington’s proposal to supply ventilators if they are needed.
In accordance with the final agreements between Russia and the US, the April shipment’s delivery was fully paid for by the Russian Direct Investment Fund. In turn, the US covered all expenses relating to the delivery of the American ventilators to Russia.