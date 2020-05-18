Senior diplomat says US supplies of lung ventilators to Russia is in the works

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The issue of US deliveries of lung ventilators to Russia is being considered now, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told an online lecture for students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"[US President Donald] Trump said that as soon as the US established production of lung ventilators, they would be ready to share them with us," Ryabkov said. "We expressed gratitude over this possibility and this issue is being considered now. We believe that such mutual assistance is normal."

In April, Russia sent medical supplies to the US as part of assistance in combating the coronavirus spread. Trump described the aid delivery as Russia’s goodwill gesture. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia could accept the US offer on delivering ventilators if necessary.