Dialogue with parties to nuclear deal continues, says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The dialogue between Russia and the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) continues, there are no face-to-face contacts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"As for face-to-face contacts, there are no [such contacts] now. We continue the working dialogue with all the parties," he said when asked whether there were dates for contacts on Iran’s nuclear program.

The future of the Iranian nuclear deal was called into question after the United States’ unilateral pullout on May 8, 2018, and Washington’s unilateral oil export sanctions imposed on Tehran. Iran argues that all other participants, Europeans in the first place, ignore some of their own obligations in the economic sphere, thus making the deal in its current shape senseless. Due to this, Iran began the process of stage-by-stage suspension of its commitments under the deal regarding uranium enrichment and research activities.