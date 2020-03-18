Russian PM orders to restrict flights to UK, US, UAE

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has instructed the Transport Ministry to introduce temporary restrictions on flights to the UK, USA and the UAE from March 20. The document was published on the website of the Cabinet on Wednesday.

"[I hereby request ]Russia’s Transport Ministry to ensure that a temporary restriction is introduced on passenger traffic from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territories of the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates and vice versa from 00:00 Moscow time on March 20, 2020, with the exception of: regular flights Moscow - London (and back), Moscow - New York (and back), Moscow - Abu Dhabi (and back) operated via the Sheremetyevo International Airport (terminal F)," according to the ruling.

The exception also applies to the charter flights to return citizens of the abovementioned states to their countries and Russian citizens - to Russia.