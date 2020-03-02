Putin congratulates Gorbachev on 89th birthday

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet president and head of the International Foundation for Socio-Economic and Political Studies, on his 89th birthday. Putin’s message has been published on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"You are rightfully considered to be an experienced and influential politician and statesman, as well as a person who played a meaningful role in Russian and global history," Putin pointed out. "The important thing is that you continue to work hard, paying constant attention to significant social activities and implementing crucial humanitarian projects," he added.

Putin offered Gorbachev his warmest greetings, in particular, wishing him good health.

Mikhail Gorbachev is a prominent Russian politician and statesman. He was the last Secretary General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (1985-1991) and the first and only President of the Soviet Union (1990-1991). He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.