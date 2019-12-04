Kremlin: Beijing’s position on new INF Treaty finds full understanding in Moscow

SOCHI, December 4. /TASS/. Beijing’s position on a new Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty finds full understanding in Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin spokesman thus commented on US President Donald Trump’s statement on a new INF Treaty.

"Beijing’s position finds understanding in Moscow, about which our president numerously spoke," Peskov said.

"Its essence is that if we speak about the ruins of the INF and the need to make up for it with something else, then one cannot raise the issue of only Beijing’s participation. In the first place, it is necessary to speak about the West European countries, in which intermediate- and shorter-range missiles are also deployed," the Kremlin spokesman said.

In this regard, proposals by French President Emmanuel Macron look more appealing for Moscow, Peskov said.