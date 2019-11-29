All countries share Russia’s concern over termination of INF Treaty — Kremlin

It is important for Russia to forecast changes after INF Treaty’s collapse — Putin

NALCHIK, November 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that all problems following the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty should be discussed through negotiations, because all countries share the related concerns.

"These are negotiable issues. No country can afford to say that it does not share Russia’s concerns over the fact that such an important matter of arms control has remained without any documentary or legal control," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.