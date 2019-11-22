It is important for Russia to forecast changes after INF Treaty’s collapse — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 22. /TASS/. It is important for Russia to adequately and accurately forecast the situation following the collapse of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and to strengthen its potential, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Security Council on Friday.

"The United States’ pullout from the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty on a far-fetched pretext was a heavy blow on the system of arms control," he stated. "The risk of proliferation of this class of missiles in various parts of the world has exacerbated world tensions. In a situation like this it is important to adequately and accurately forecast and analyze likely changes in the international situation and to develop our military potential accordingly," Putin went on.

The Russian president stressed that in recent years a great deal had been done to improve the country’s defenses in qualitative terms. The implementation of decisions made at the Security Council’s meeting on July 5, 2013 largely contributed to this. The military doctrine and a number of other strategic planning documents have been revised to specify the guidelines for joint activities by the agencies and forces concerned to maintain the country’s defense capability.