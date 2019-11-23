Putin stresses need to consolidate around Russia’s long-term development strategy

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The elections in upcoming years in Russia are vitally important for the continuity of national development, around which the nation should consolidate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the United Russia party’s 19th congress on Saturday.

The congress is discussing the participation of the ruling United Russia party in upcoming electoral campaigns, including the elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, in 2021.

"The upcoming elections are of vital importance for ensuring the continuity of national development, for saving and building up all that has been done and has been achieved and it has been done a lot. It is necessary to ensure public consolidation around the long-term strategy of Russia’s movement forward. This is the most important task and the entire essence of the party’s work," Putin stressed.

The people’s opinion about the current situation and the dynamics of positive changes in all the spheres defining the quality of human life should be the main criterion and guideline for the United Russia party. It is necessary to understand how changes respond to public expectations and whether something has to be adjusted, the Russian leader pointed out.

"People expect precisely this inclusive and active work from any political force, from any political party, all the more so from such a powerful and mass party as the United Russia. And it should be a close and responsive assistant for them and should not allow hiding or sweeping any drawbacks under the carpet," Putin said.