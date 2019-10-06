Russian Foreign Ministry issues protest to US over Yumasheva's interrogation

MOSCOW, October 6. / TASS /. The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a protest to the US administration in connection with the detention and interrogation of State Duma Deputy Inga Yumasheva by the FBI and called the incident another hostile action, in a statement released on Sunday.

"We declare a decisive protest in connection with the actions of the US administration against the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly Inga Yumasheva, who was detained the day before at the New York airport by FBI agents and interrogated. This is another hostile action against Russia and its representatives, clearly aimed at further deterioration of the atmosphere of Russian-American relations," the report says.

US authorities are not able to control their own special services, and are not trying to normalize relations with Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The question begs: either the American administration, contrary to their statements, are not striving to normalize the dialogue, or they are unable to control the actions of their own special services. Inga Yumasheva, as the coordinator of the parliamentary group of the State Duma for relations with the US Congress, was sent to the Fort-Ross Dialogue forum, which is precisely designed to help strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation between the people of Russia and the United States," the statement said.

The ministry also urged the US authorities to reflect on what systematic escalation of tension in relations with Russia could lead to.

"Moscow is deeply outraged by what happened. Those who make decisions in Washington should think about where systematic escalation of tension in relations with Russia may lead. Such policy is short-sighted and dangerous," the statement said.