General Assembly’s annual debate to focus on peace, security issues — UN head

UN, September 19. /TASS/. The General Debate of the 74th United Nations General Assembly will focus on problems of peace and security, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"We will host a wide range of meetings on peace and security challenges," he told reporters at a news conference in the run-up to the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly.

"Through it all, my message to world leaders will be simple: put people first, their needs, their aspirations, their rights. People want solutions, commitments and action," the UN chief added.

The General Debate of the 74th United Nations General Assembly will be held at the UN headquarters on September 24-30.