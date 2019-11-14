Bolivia’s transitional cabinet takes oath

BUENOS AIRES, November 14. /TASS/. Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Anez, administered an oath to the transitional cabinet of ministers in a ceremony aired by the Unitel TV channel.

The Bolivian cabinet has 20 ministerial seats in total.

Earlier in the day, Anez appointed Sergio Carlos Orellana Centellas to the post of the country’s new commander-in-chief of the armed forces, to replace Williams Kaliman, the La Razon newspaper reported.

She also appointed the new Chief of General Staff and commanders of the ground forces, the Air Force and the Navy.

Speaking about her priorities in a Unitel TV broadcast, Anez said she pursued two main goals as the country’s interim leader - "to cancel the unconstitutional decision 0084/2017 dated November 28, 2017 [allowing President Evo Morales to be re-elected for a new term] and to hold the general elections within the shortest possible timeframe, as said in the constitution."

Morales party not allowed to parliament

Meanwhile, according to the Razon newspaper, several members of parliament of the Movement to Socialism party of Evo Morales were not allowed to enter the parliament and clashed with police forces that cordoned off the building. One of the officers used tear gas, forcing the lawmakers to retreat.

Adriana Salvatierra, who earlier tendered her resignation as the President of the Senate of Bolivia, was among those not allowed to enter the building. "We only want to be allowed to work to bring the country back to normal life," the Dia newspaper quoted her as saying.

In a video address released via Twitter she said she would fight to restore democracy in the country.

"We are starting our struggle for restoring democracy after the state coup that had taken place in the country," said Salvatierra, who was the second in the line to succeed Morales after his resignation, after Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera, who also resigned.

Morales condemned the decision to bar his supporters from the parliament in a Twitter post, describing the move as "a new abuse within the treacherous, anti-constitutional, illegal and criminal state coup in my dear Bolivia."

He once again urged the sides to solve the political crisis in the country by peaceful means and said he was ready to return to Bolivia if necessary.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started across the country.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation describing the developments in his country as a coup. Bolivia’s Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera resigned as well.

Two days later Morales traveled to Mexico, which granted him political asylum. On the same day, Anez declared herself interim president and promised to hold the next presidential election as soon as possible.