At least three wounded as earthquake rattles Peru

BUENOS AIRES, August 21. /TASS/. At least three people were wounded in the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that shook Peru, Peru’s National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI) said.

"The health ministry’s crisis response center informs that at this point, three patients received medical care at a hospital in Coracora," the authority said in a statement.

The RPP radio station said over 20 buildings were damaged.

According to the Geophysical Institute of Peru, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck 35 kilometers north of the Central Peruvian city of Coracora on Thursday, at the depth of 108 kilometers.