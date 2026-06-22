IN BRIEF: What we know about series of quakes off Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, June 22. /TASS/. A series of earthquakes occurred off the coast of Crimea near Sevastopol, with two strong quakes accompanied by aftershocks, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

TASS has collected key details about the emergency.

Magnitude of earthquakes

- Several earthquakes were recorded in the Black Sea on Monday morning, Razvozhayev said, citing latest data from the Crimean Seismic Network.

- One of the two most powerful quakes, with a magnitude of 3.7, was reported about 26 km from Sevastopol at 6:14 a.m. Moscow time (3:14 a.m. GMT), while the other, a 4.4-magnitude quake, occurred 30 km from the city at 8:48 a.m. Moscow time (5:48 a.m. GMT).

- The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on its website earlier that a 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula on the morning of June 22.

- According to the EMSC, the earthquake occurred in the Black Sea south of Sevastopol at 7:11 a.m. Moscow time (4:11 a.m. GMT) at a depth of 35 km.

- As many as seven earthquakes continued off Sevastopol for four hours. The first quake was registered in the Black Sea at 5:09 a.m. Moscow time (2:09 a.m. GMT) and the seventh occurred at 9:08 a.m. Moscow time (6:08 a.m. GMT), deputy director of the Institute for Seismology and Geodynamics at Vernadsky Crimean Federal University Marina Bondar told TASS.

- Researchers continue to monitor the situation.

- Seismic activity in the region is ongoing.

- Macroseismic data is being collected.

Zero impact

- No damage from the series of earthquakes was reported in Sevastopol, while further tremors can still take place, Razvozhayev warned.

Seismic activity in region

- Crimea is a seismically active region forming the Mediterranean (Alpine-Himalayan) folded belt.

- Major quakes of magnitude 5 to 7 have been reported in Crimea over the past century.

- The most powerful earthquake, a magnitude 9, was recorded on the peninsula near Yalta in September 1927.

- Back then, more than 70% of buildings in the city were destroyed.