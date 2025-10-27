Car kills two kids on sidewalk in Urals, third child in intensive care

YEKATERINBURG, October 27. /TASS/. Two children died as a car hit the sidewalk in Revda, Sverdlovsk Region, and a third child is in serious condition in intensive care, the regional traffic police said.

"According to preliminary information, a 37-year-old Lada car driver lost control and ran over three girls who were on the sidewalk at that moment waiting for the traffic light in front of a regulated pedestrian crossing. As a result of the accident, two girls died on the spot from their injuries before the arrival of the ambulance crew. The third victim, in serious condition, was taken to a medical facility, where she is receiving the necessary assistance," it said.

The identities of the children are being established by the police, the agency added. After hitting pedestrians, the car continued to move and drove into a building. Traffic police inspectors and an investigative task force are investigating the causes of the accident on the spot, and an investigation of the accident was ordered.