Three killed in shelling attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region — preliminary reports

BELGOROD, October 8. /TASS/. Three people were killed and another one injured in a Ukrainian shelling attack on the settlement of Maslova Pristan in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, citing preliminary reports.

"The settlement of Maslova Pristan in the Shebekinsky District came under shelling. According to preliminary reports, three people were killed and another one suffered injuries," he wrote on Telegram, adding that a social facility had been partially destroyed.

Gladkov also said that emergency workers were removing the rubble to make sure there was no one trapped underneath. The governor added that he would provide details about the consequences of the attack after visiting the site.