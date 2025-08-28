IN BRIEF: What is known about nighttime drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Drone fragments fell on the roof of a house in a village in the Rostov Region, and 89 people were evacuated from neighboring private houses due to the threat of detonation, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said.

A fire covering an area of 200 square meters broke out in a forest after debris from a drone fell in Gelendzhik, the Krasnodar Region’s operational headquarters said.

TASS has compiled the main information on the consequences of the attacks.

Drone attacks on regions

- Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on August 27 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 28 (between 8:00 p.m. GMT on August 27 and 4:00 a.m. GMT on August 28), air defenses intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- Twenty-two drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Black Sea, 21 over the Rostov and Samara Regions, 18 over the Krasnodar Region, 11 over Crimea, three over the Voronezh and Saratov Regions, two over the Volgograd Region, and one over the Azov Sea, the statement said.

Rostov Region

- Drone fragments fell on the roof of a house in the village of Mankovo-Kalitvenskoye in the Rostov Region, Slyusar said.

- The fallen drone fragments damaged the electrical wiring, leaving the two-family house without power.

- Due to the threat of detonation of the warhead stuck in the roof, the residents of this house and 50 neighboring private houses were evacuated: a total of 89 people, including children, Slyusar specified.

- Most of the residents have temporarily moved in with relatives and friends, the acting governor noted, adding that 12 others are in a temporary shelter.

Samara Region

- Ten trains, including six passenger trains and four suburban trains, are delayed in the Samara Region, the Kuibyshev Railway said.

- Another three suburban trains have been canceled due to a drone crash near the Kryazh station, the statement noted.

Krasnodar Region

- Fires broke out in a forest in the village of Krinitsa in Gelendzhik, the Krasnodar Region’s operational headquarters said.

- Three fires covering a total area of 200 square meters were detected.

- Fourteen people and four pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fires, the statement said.

- The headquarters also specified that the consequences of the drone attack are being eliminated in the Seversky district.

- In both cases, there were no casualties, and emergency and special services are working on site.

Volgograd Region

- At the Petrov Val station, debris from a drone caused a fire in a building unrelated to passenger infrastructure, the Volga Railway's Telegram channel said.

- According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

- Several passenger trains were delayed.

- Train traffic through the Petrov Val station in the Volgograd region has now resume.