Four tsunami waves hit Severo-Kurilsky district in Sakhalin Region after quakes — official

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Four tsunami waves were recorded in the Severo-Kurilsky municipal district in Russia’s Sakhalin Region after a powerful earthquake, Mayor Alexander Ovsyannikov said on Wednesday.

"Four tsunami waves swept through, with an almost 200-meter runup on the shore. <...> The tsunami warning has not yet been lifted in the hazard-prone area, which is the territory adjacent to the port. The city [Severo-Kurilsk] is located in a safe zone. No tsunami warning has been issued for the city," Ovsyannikov said.

Earlier reports stated that a tsunami warning had been issued for the entire Kuril Islands due to the powerful earthquake.