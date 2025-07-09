MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Those who supply the Kiev government with weapons need to realize that they are being used for killing children, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said, commenting on the Ukrainian attack on a beach in Kursk.

"Let those who supply weapons to the Kiev government know how it is being used - to kill children," she wrote on Telegram.

On Tuesday night, acting Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said three people died and seven more were wounded after Ukraine’s attack on a city beach in Kursk.