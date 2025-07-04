Over 50,000 people left without electricity in Moscow Region after drone attack

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. More than 50,000 people were left without electricity after a fire at an electric substation in the Sergyev-Posad district in the Moscow Region, which was caused by debris from a downed drone, the district administration reported.

"Preliminary data shows that over 50,000 people were left without electricity as a result of the fire," the statement on the administration's Telegram channel said.

The administration specified that power supply was restored in the Rabochy settlement.

District head Oksana Yerokhanova reported that five neighborhoods are without electricity due to the fall of drone debris. A fire broke out at an electric substation in the Zvezdochka area. For safety reasons, several more transformer substations were disconnected.