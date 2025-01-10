Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 6 - report

NEW YORK, January 10. /TASS/. The death toll from the fires that broke out in Los Angeles County has increased to six, CNN reported on Thursday.

Previous reports put the number at five. According to CNN, the sixth person was killed in Malibu. He has not yet been identified.

According to the latest reports, five major wildfires are raging in Los Angeles County, with flames engulfing a total of almost 27,000 acres of land. The blaze gutted over 5,000 buildings, including some in the county’s most posh districts. Among the celebrities who lost their estates are Hunter Biden, the son of the outgoing US president, as well as actress and model Paris Hilton. Power outages have affected more than 202,000 people.

Unfavorable weather conditions, such as strong winds and low humidity, are expected to continue until at least Friday. Local authorities have requested the assistance of firefighters from neighboring counties, as well as emergency services from the states of Washington, Oregon, and Nevada. Also, Canada is sending aircraft and 250 firefighters.