MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Three people were hurt by a stroke of lightning in the Patriot Pak near Moscow, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS.

"According to the latest data, three people were struck by lightning. Two of them are in serious conditions," he said.

The accident occurred on July 28 during a rainstorm. Lightning struck three people, a woman and two men, who were walking across the central square in the Patriot Park. The two men as in serious condition.