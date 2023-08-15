Investigative Committee opens criminal case over Makhachkala explosion

MAKHACHKALA, August 15. /TASS/. A criminal case has been initiated after an explosion at a filling station in Makhachkala which, according to the latest data, killed 12 people and injured 66, the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

"Dagestan investigators initiated a criminal case under Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code (provision of services that do not meet the requirements of safety of life or health of consumers, causing the death of two or more people by negligence)," the agency’s website says.

According to investigators, on Monday evening, a fire started in a building of the car service station during work on car maintenance. The fire triggered a blast, which resulted in casualtirs and fatalities. In addition, nearby buildings and cars were damaged.

"At present, investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. Those guilty will be found. Forensic medical and other necessary examinations are now underway," the agency added.