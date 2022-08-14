People evacuated from Yerevan’s metro following bomb call

YEREVAN, August 14. /TASS/. People and employees are being evacuated from all stations of Yerevan’s metro after a bomb call, metro spokesman Tatevik Khachatryan said on Sunday.

"After a bomb threat call, evacuation of passengers and personnel began," she said.

The Armenian emergencies ministry also said that it has received calls about bombs in all major civil and military facilities, including the parliament building and the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral. "Currently, evacuation is underway," it said.