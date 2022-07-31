Death toll in car accident in Stavropol region rises to six people — traffic inspectorate

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. One of the victims in an accident involving a minibus in the Stavropol region died in the hospital brining the death toll to six people.

"The sixth victim of the accident, a passenger of the minibus, died in the hospital," the state traffic inspectorate of the region reported.

Earlier the Main Directorate of the regional Emergency Situations ministry reported five dead, including a child. The accident occurred at 01:05 pm on the 502nd km of the Astrakhan-Stavropol highway. The minibus was en route from Maly Barkhanchak to Stavropol.